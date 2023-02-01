Indonesia’s largest Islamic group draws government officials eyeing political positions

JAKARTA - Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), the largest Muslim organisation in Indonesia as well as the world, celebrates its 100th anniversary with several familiar faces in the government taking on high-profile roles in the group.

They include Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Erick Thohir and Deputy Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Jodi Mahardi.

Founded by Indonesia’s well-respected cleric Hasyim Asy’ari, NU has become a powerful political force with an estimated membership of 45 million. The organisation - or its members - could become a swing factor that may decide who would be Indonesia’s next President.

NU’s stronghold is East Java that is home to 40 million Indonesians, making it the second most populous province after West Java.

None of Indonesia’s top three most touted presidential hopefuls have a strong supporter base in East Java.

Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) is currently the most popular, followed by former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan - who does not belong to any political party but has the backing of three parties - and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto from Gerindra party.

If any of them could find a running mate who is an NU figure, the person could have a significant electoral gain in 2024.

For example, incumbent Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin, who is a senior member of NU, played an important role in courting votes in the reelection of President Joko Widodo in 2019.

Politicians and government officials who aspire to enter politics have been making moves towards NU to garner support.

Mr Erick is among the vice-presidential hopefuls and wants to pair with Mr Ganjar or Mr Prabowo, both of whom are from President Joko’s camp. Mr Anies is considered as the president’s political foe.

Mr Erick served as the head of the NU steering committee for an event in Jakarta on Tuesday night to mark NU’s anniversary on Feb 7. He was recently made an honorary member of NU’s youth wing organisation Banser, while deputy minister Jodi is head of international affairs department.

“He (Mr Erick) has an entrepreneur background and lacks ties to a social organisation. He clearly needs to associate himself with NU,” political analyst Djayadi Hanan said.

“NU has always had a huge following. About 50 per cent of adult Indonesians practise NU’s culture and way of life, while about 25 per cent are members of NU,” Mr Djayadi told The Straits Times.

In 2014, then NU general chairman Said Aqil Siradj, faced with growing criticism over NU’s links to political parties, admitted that members were split between those supporting then presidential candidate Mr Joko and those backing his closest rival Prabowo. However, he stressed that the organisation was greater than political parties.