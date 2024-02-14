Indonesia presidential election unofficial vote counts

Following are unofficial early vote counts in Indonesia's presidential election compiled by independent pollsters, based on counts at a sampling of voting stations nationwide.

Unofficial "quick counts" by reputable outlets have in previous elections proven to be accurate. An official result is expected within 35 days of the contest.

To win, a candidate needs more than 50% of votes cast and get at least 20% of ballots in half of the country's provinces. If no candidate wins a majority, a runoff will take place in June between the top two finishers.

Below are figures available as of 0823 GMT:

Pollster % votes Anies Prabowo Ganjar

counted Baswedan Subianto Pranowo

Indikator Politik 33.4% 23.91% 59.42% 16.67%

Litbang Kompas 42.8% 22.52% 59.95% 17.52%

LSI 30.75% 24.18% 58.08% 17.74% REUTERS