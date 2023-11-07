Indonesian President Joko Widodo scheduled to meet US President Biden in November

JAKARTA - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden in November, "most likely" at the White House, a spokesperson for the South-east Asian country's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The date of the meeting is unclear. Mr Jokowi, as the president is known, is scheduled to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco from Nov. 15-17.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Jokowi, leader of the world's largest secular Muslim-majority country, said Indonesia's support for Palestine would "never waver".

Indonesia has joined a chorus of international condemnation of Israel's invasion of Gaza following Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct 7, and has called for an immediate ceasefire. REUTERS

