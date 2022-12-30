Indonesia lifts Covid-19 restrictions after few cases in last 10 months

JAKARTA – Indonesia ended its Covid-19 four-tiered public activity restriction system on Friday after the country saw no waves for more than 10 months consecutively.

The policy means Indonesia will not issue any more Covid-19-related restrictions on crowd gathering as well as on mobility.

“But please remain cautious… People must be more independent in preventing infection, detecting symptoms and seeking medication,” President Joko Widodo told a media briefing on Friday.

“We are doing it not without any basis. It is based on science, inputs from epidemiologists, as well as data on community immunity,” he added.

Health Minister Budi Sadikin said in the same media briefing that a serosurveillance survey in July revealed that 87.8 per cent of Indonesians had immunity, while in December the figure rose to 98.5 per cent.

“This high immunity is a result of vaccinations as well as infections.”

Mr Widodo also said Indonesia does not plan to introduce Covid tests for international travellers like in some other countries, amid rising cases in China, arguing that Indonesia’s community immunity is very good.