Indonesia finance minister 'continues to carry out duties': Ministry

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati speaks during the 10th ASEAN finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 25, 2023. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/FILE PHOTO
JAKARTA - Indonesia's finance minister "continues to carry out her duties in managing state finances," her ministry said in a statement on Friday, amid reports she may resign from cabinet ahead of the Feb. 14 presidential election.

There has been speculation that Sri Mulyani Indrawati is one of several ministers who may quit amid discontent over outgoing President Joko Widodo's political maneuvering to retain influence after he leaves office in October.

"Minister Sri Mulyani continues to carry out her duties in managing state finances professionally and responsibly in accordance with good governance and regulations," the ministry said in a statement.

"Upon her return from Davos, today she attended three internal meetings with the president and the cabinet at the...palace."

On Thursday, the president's office said the cabinet remains "solid". REUTERS

