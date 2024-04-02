Indonesia buys two submarines from French state-owned Naval Group

PARIS - The Indonesian Navy signed a contract to buy two "Scorpene" submarines made by French state-owned shipyard Naval Group, the company said on Tuesday on its website without disclosing the contract's value.

The two 72 m (78.74 yard) submarines will be made in Indonesia, which has recently signed other major arm supplies with French companies, Naval Group said in a statement. The Asian country ordered 42 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets in 2022.

The 31-crew "Scorpene" submarines have six launch pads, a capacity of 18 torpedoes and missiles and 12-day underwater autonomy, according to the company.

The broader defence partnership between France and Indonesia is part of what Paris views as its response in the Indo-Pacific region to a new strategic alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia called AUKUS, forged in 2021. REUTERS

