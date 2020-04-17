Indonesia and Japan step up their fight against Covid-19

Some Asian nations are stepping up their battle against the coronavirus, with Indonesia taking measures to ensure more transparency in information.

In a shift from his previous policy of withholding information to prevent widespread panic, President Joko Widodo has ordered all coronavirus-related information to be consolidated in a single system, to be managed by the country's Covid-19 task force.

The data should include details such as people who are being monitored, those who have tested positive for the virus, patients being treated and fatalities.

An expert involved in Indonesia's fight against the virus said the outbreak may peak next month, with around 100,000 cases and a death toll of over 1,000 people.

As of yesterday, the country reported over 5,500 infections and nearly 500 deaths.

In Japan, a state of emergency was extended to the whole country yesterday, as the number of cases doubled in one week to top the 9,000 mark.

The state of emergency, which lasts until May 6, gives prefectures the power to "strongly request" residents to stay home and appeal to businesses to shut.

Malaysia saw a drop in active coronavirus cases, offering hope that its movement restrictions have helped to curb infections.

Active infections have not hit the predicted peak that research houses forecast earlier, with recoveries now accounting for 53 per cent of the country's 5,182 cases.

Malaysia also recorded its lowest number of new cases in a month on Wednesday - at 85, after previously recording triple digits daily for the past month.

Yesterday, there were 110 new cases and 119 patients were discharged - the fourth consecutive day when discharged patients exceeded new cases.