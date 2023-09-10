India's Modi: There is need to expand mandate of multilateral development banks

Updated
48 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

NEW DELHI - There is a need to expand the mandate of multilateral development banks and develop global standards to regulate cryptocurrencies, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told G-20 leaders during a summit of the bloc on Sunday.

The group of 20 major economies has pledged in a declaration at the New Delhi meeting to strengthen and reform the banks and has accepted a proposal for tighter regulation of cryptocurrencies.

"We need to expand the mandate of multilateral development banks. Our decisions should be immediate and effective in this direction," Mr Modi said during a G-20 leaders' session. REUTERS

