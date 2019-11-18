Indian students protest against pollution

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - School children in New Delhi took an environmental oath together on Sunday (Nov 17) during a protest against poor air quality, days after schools were shut to protect students' health.

Indian school children took to the streets on Sunday with a strong message.

Schools in the capital New Delhi will reopen on Monday (Nov 18) after closing for two days due to a spike in pollution levels, but air quality is likely to remain "very poor", just a notch below the most hazardous "severe" rating, raising health risks for millions of students.

Toxic smoke choking the city has plunged air quality into the "severe" pollution category on several days this month, as data showed that a pledge by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stamp out burning of crop stubble in neighbouring states hasn't worked.