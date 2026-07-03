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Indian PM Modi to make first official visit to New Zealand next week

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint press statement with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (not pictured) at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, July 2, 2026. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

SYDNEY, July 3 - New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Friday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his first official visit to New Zealand next week.

The two nations signed a free trade agreement in April that will eliminate 95% of tariffs on goods from New Zealand.

"Prime Minister Modi's visit is historic, with this being the first to New Zealand by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years," Luxon said in a statement.

Modi will arrive in Auckland on July 10, departing a day later. REUTERS