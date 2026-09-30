Indian opposition parties to launch protests over alleged manipulation of voter lists
NEW DELHI, Sept 30 - An alliance of India's opposition parties said on Wednesday it would launch protests to "save democracy" after a newspaper report said the Election Commission pushed large-scale voter list changes despite two commissioners questioning the process.
• Opposition parties say the lists were manipulated to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.
• The Election Commission of India rejects the charges and says differences are normal in any institution and all its actions were lawful.
• The planned protests, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, include a march to the Election Commission office on October 6, a rally in New Delhi on November 1, and a representation to the president, the main opposition Congress party said.
• The decisions were taken at a meeting of the INDIA alliance, which includes some two dozen opposition parties, of which 20 attended Wednesday's meeting.
• "We are going to ensure that the people who have destroyed Indian democracy are punished," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told reporters after the meeting.
• The "cockroach" youth movement, whose protests led to the education minister's resignation in July, has also demanded Kumar's resignation, and is set to launch a protest on Friday. REUTERS