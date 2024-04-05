Indian banks' loans rose 20.2% y/y in two weeks to March 22 - central bank

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, India July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
Updated
Apr 05, 2024, 07:53 PM
Published
Apr 05, 2024, 07:53 PM

April 5 - Indian banks' loans rose 20.2% in the two weeks to March 22 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 13.5%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 1.21 trillion rupees ($14.54 billion) to 164.35 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 22.

Non-food credit rose 1.30 trillion rupees to 164.12 trillion rupees, while food credit fell 86.23 billion rupees to 230.81 billion rupees.

Bank deposits rose 551.72 billion rupees to 204.75 trillion rupees in the two weeks to March 22.

Source text: (https://www.rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_PressReleaseDisplay.aspx) REUTERS

