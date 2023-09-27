India told Canada it is open to looking into specific information on Sikh separatist killing -Jaishankar

India&#039;s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar looks on as he delivers his speech in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Post Ministerial Conference with India during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers&#039; meeting in Jakarta, on July 13, 2023, where Myanmar&#039;s seat was left empty. BAY ISMOYO/Pool via REUTERS REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT
WASHINGTON - India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said on Tuesday that India has told Canada it was open to looking into any specific information it provides on the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Speaking at a Council on Foreign Relations event, Jaishankar said India had told Canada, "This is not the government of India's policy," after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that Canada was pursuing "credible allegations" that Indian government agents may be linked to the killing. REUTERS

