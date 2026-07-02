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India to send minister, governor to Ali Khamenei funeral

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India's Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita arrives for the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with India at the 58th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meetings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 10 July 2025. FAZRY ISMAIL/Pool via REUTERS

India's Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita arrives for the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference with India at the 58th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meetings in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 10 July 2025. FAZRY ISMAIL/Pool via REUTERS

NEW DELHI, July 2 - India said on Thursday that its deputy foreign minister and a state governor would represent the country at the state funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Governor of Bihar, Syed Ata Hasnain, and deputy foreign minister Pabitra Margherita will visit Iran on July 03, the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The high-level representation in the ceremony underscores the importance of civilizational ties, including people-to-people connection, between the two countries, providing a robust foundation to political and economic engagements," it said.

Ali Khamenei, who ruled Iran for 36 years and was a fierce critic of Washington, was killed on February 28 – the day the U.S. and Israel began striking Iran, triggering a regional conflict in the Gulf.

The funeral will begin in Tehran on July 4 and conclude with his burial in his hometown, the northeastern holy city of Mashhad, on July 9. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.