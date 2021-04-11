India, Thailand report record Covid-19 infections

NEW DELHI/BANGKOK (REUTERS) - India reported a record 152,879 new Covid-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Sunday (April 11), as a second wave of infections continued to surge and overwhelm hospitals in parts of the country.

The number of new fatalities stood at 839, the most deaths in more than five months, taking the toll to 169,275.

India's tally of more than 13.35 million cases is the third-highest globally, behind only Brazil and the United States.

Meanwhile, Thailand on Sunday reported 967 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day jump, as the country deals with a third wave of infections.

No deaths were reported. The new cases took the total number of infections to 32,625, with deaths remaining at 97, according to the Covid-19 information centre.