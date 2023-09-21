India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens, in another escalation of murder allegation row

Sikhs protesting for an independent Khalistan (left) and pro-India supporters in front of the Indian consulate in Toronto on July 8. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
47 sec ago
Published
19 min ago

NEW DELHI - India suspended visa services for Canadian citizens from Thursday, visa consultancy service provider BLS International said on its website.

It cited a notice from the Indian mission.

Canada said on Monday it was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has categorically rejected Canada's suspicions that Indian agents had links to the murder.

BLS International said the notice from the Indian mission cited "operational reasons" for suspension of visa services "till further notice". REUTERS

More On This Topic
Why Canada’s assassination allegation is everyone’s problem
What’s the Sikh separatist movement testing India-Canada ties?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top