India student protests give opposition a rare opening against Modi

NEW DELHI, July 21 - When pent-up youth anger propelled India's Cockroach Janta Party to online fame in May, its founder said his supporters were disillusioned with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party and the opposition for failing to address their concerns.

Yet CJP leaders turned to opposition lawmakers and appealed directly for their support on Monday after police used batons and tear gas to disperse protesters marching on parliament to demonstrate against damaging exam leaks and corruption.

Opposition lawmakers were quick to oblige on Tuesday, after many young demonstrators were injured.

The show of solidarity with protesters could help opposition parties win valuable young voters and broaden the appeal of the CJP, which has so far focused on demanding the education minister's resignation over the exam paper leaks.

Tens of thousands of protesters had turned out in Delhi, far more than expected, and images of the authorities' crackdown spread across social media, prompting nearly all opposition parties to rally behind the movement, which has so far said it will keep out of electoral politics.

AN OPPORTUNITY TO GAIN THE YOUTH VOTE

Analysts said the wider political support for the CJP comes with risks for the movement: concerns central to students, such as preventing exam paper leaks and creating more youth jobs could be overshadowed by broader political agendas. But the backing could also help sustain them by providing resources, organisational support and a wider national platform.

For the opposition, which has lost many elections to Modi since he first took office in 2014 on the back of anti-corruption protests, India's young people represent a significant political opportunity. Those under 30 are estimated to make up more than half of India's 1.42 billion population, and many have long been frustrated by a lack of jobs under Modi despite years of strong economic growth.

India's next parliamentary elections are due by April 2029, but key states like the most populous, Uttar Pradesh, run by Modi's party, and Punjab, vote next year.

"I think the opposition has got a clear sense that there is a very strong sentiment against the government on this issue at least," said Sanjay Kumar, professor at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies in Delhi, referring to the education minister.

"If the movement remains undirected ... the chances of a further crackdown on the movement are much higher. So the opposition parties see it as an opportunity and they will try to develop a soft corner among the protesters."

Some Indian broadcasters sympathetic to the government have already accused the opposition of trying to hijack the movement for limelight.

'JUMP ON THE BANDWAGON'

Congress leaders and lawmakers Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra protested outside Modi's residence late on Tuesday, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the leaks of exam papers for medical courses that affected millions of students and led to a retest.

"An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family," Rahul said before he was detained by police. "PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without consequences. He cannot. Not this time. The voice of India’s students will not be ignored."

Modi has not spoken publicly about the paper leaks. A cabinet minister said after a meeting of the ruling coalition that Modi told them "strongest possible steps are being taken to protect the interest of the students".

Many other senior opposition leaders visited protesters camped out in extreme heat about 3 km (1.86 miles) from parliament. Some lawmakers and senior politicians provided legal assistance to protesters detained by police, while others sent food and other supplies.

"There is now a one-upmanship among political parties over who can best position themselves as the champion of India's youth," said Rasheed Kidwai, political analyst and visiting fellow with the Observer Research Foundation.

"Every political party is acting according to its own electoral calculations, particularly with state elections approaching in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh."

The CJP said it welcomed the political support.

"It's not a political protest. It's a movement of the masses, it is a movement of students and we appreciate the support we are getting from the opposition parties," a spokesperson said.

"It was CJP which invited the opposition and now they are coming and giving us the support. It motivates us. We won't let any politics happen here."

They need to be mindful, said political analyst Sandeep Shastri.

"Whenever there is a movement like this, and given the visibility it is receiving, it is very tempting for every political formation to jump on the bandwagon," he said.

"So if political parties join this movement, there is a strong chance that the leaders who actually started it, as well as the issues driving it, will take a back seat." REUTERS