India set to surpass China as world’s most populous nation

In India, around 23 million babies were born in 2022, far outstripping births in any other country.

This is as China saw only 9.56 million births in the same year. On Jan 17 this year, it announced a drop in total population for the first time in six decades in 2022 – by some 850,000 people to 1.411 billion, close to India’s 1.38 billion to 1.41 billion, according to different estimates.

So it comes as little surprise that India is set to displace China as the world’s most populous country, with the United Nations expected to announce this in April.

Challenges ahead as India seeks to tap demographic dividend