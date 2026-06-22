India says ties with China normalising as top officials meet in Delhi

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India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval looks on before a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 12, 2024. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

NEW DELHI, June 22 - Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday on the sidelines of a BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting in New Delhi, India's foreign ministry said.

Here are some details:

• India, chair of the BRICS group, is hosting a meeting of the BRICS national security advisers in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.

• India's foreign ministry described the talks between Doval and Wang as "constructive and forward-looking".

• The two leaders discussed recent developments in their relationship and 'noted progress towards gradual normalisation', according to the statement.

• Relations between the neighbours improved in 2024, ending years of friction that began with a border clash in 2020.

• Brics brings together founders, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as well as other, more recent joiners. REUTERS