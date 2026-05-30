India says signed BrahMos missile deal with Vietnam

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FILE PHOTO: The Indian Army's BrahMos missile launcher is displayed during the Army Day parade in New Delhi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathu/ File Photo

NEW DELHI, May 30 - India has signed a deal with Vietnam under which it will supply BrahMos missiles which it has jointly developed with Russia, and is in "final stages" for a similar deal with Indonesia, India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Saturday.

• India has a strong commitment to ASEAN nations, Singh said, without disclosing more details of the deals related to BrahMos.

• Singh was speaking at Asia's premier defence forum, the Shangri-La Dialogue.

• India, which has been building up domestic defence manufacturing for local use and exports, has already sold the supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines.

• A deal with Vietnam could be worth about 60 billion rupees ($629 million), including training and logistical support, Reuters has previously reported, citing a source. REUTERS