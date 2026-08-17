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India says it thwarted attacks by Pakistan-backed militants, arrested over 200 operatives

MUMBAI, Aug 17 - Indian security agencies arrested more than 200 "terror operatives" linked to Pakistan, thwarting potential "subversive attacks" around the country's Independence Day last week, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, in one of the largest such crackdowns in years.

• A multi-state operation against what Shah said was a terror group backed by Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was carried out across 14 Indian states on August 12, three days before India celebrated its 80th year of freedom from British colonial rule.

• A spokesperson for Pakistan's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. Pakistan has in the past denied allegations that it backs militant groups blamed for attacks in India.

• "Modi government destroyed the ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives," Shah said in a post on X.

• Shah said agencies had recovered pistols, live cartridges, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings and crude bombs.

• India and Pakistan both claim that the other fosters and abets terrorism in their country.

• The nuclear-armed neighbours were involved in a four-day military conflict last year after India blamed Pakistani attackers for the killing of 26 men at a tourist destination in Indian Kashmir. REUTERS