India says deeply concerned by reports of civilian casualties in Lebanon

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Heavy machinery operates at the site of an Israeli strike carried out on Wednesday, in Ain Al Mraiseh in Beirut, Lebanon, April 9, 2026. REUTERS/Raghed Waked

NEW DELHI, April 10 - India is "deeply concerned" by reports of civilian casualties in Lebanon, the Indian foreign ministry said on Friday, two days after Israel's worst bombardment in its war with Lebanon killed more than 300 people.

Israel invaded Lebanon last month in pursuit of Hezbollah after the group fired into Israel in support of Iran, as the U.S.-Israel war on Iran raged.

"India has always emphasized the protection of civilians as the foremost priority. Observing international law, and respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of states is essential," India's foreign ministry said in a statement.

India and Israel have close ties and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Israel days before the war broke out.

Israeli strikes on Lebanon this week are straining a fragile two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran as the two countries prepare to hold talks in Pakistan's Islamabad to settle their conflict. REUTERS