India police raid media office, journalists' homes in illegal funding probe

NEW DELHI - Indian police raided the New Delhi office of a news portal and the homes of journalists and writers linked to it on Tuesday, as part of an investigation into suspected illegal foreign funding of the media company, two government officials said.

National daily The Indian Express said late on Tuesday that police had arrested the founder and editor-in-chief of online news portal NewsClick and a journalist working there.

In a post on social media messaging service X, the daily reported that Prabir Purakayastha and Amit Chakravarty had been arrested.

A spokesman for the Delhi police and officials in the federal home ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the arrests.

Separately, Delhi police said in a statement they had questioned 37 male suspects at the news portal office and nine female suspects at their homes or at locations linked to the portal. They said the portal’s journalists had been searched.

Earlier in the day, laptops and mobile phones were taken away as part of the investigation, government officials and journalists said.

“A special investigations team launched a search operation to identify all those individuals who were possibly getting funds from overseas to run a media group with the main agenda of spreading foreign propaganda,” said an official in the interior ministry overseeing the police raids.

The raids were part of an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime agency, into suspected money laundering by NewsClick, the official said.

Another ministry official said the raids were conducted at the homes of more than a dozen journalists and other writers linked to NewsClick.

Both officials declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.