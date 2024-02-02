India is now a ‘Hindu state’

They discuss the consecration of the temple, its likely effect on voters in the coming election, unease felt by minority groups and talk by some elements in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party about a ‘Hindu Vatican’.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:11 Indian state endorsing religion; ‘secularism’ was added to the Constitution later

8:15 Why temple inauguration is unlikely to affect voters

14:00 Birth of a second Republic?

19:13 How minorities feel

21:47 Some Muslims do vote BJP, says Prof Babones

22:45 The Hindu ‘Vatican’?

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg) and Fa’izah Sani

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

