India is now a ‘Hindu state’

Synopsis: Join The Straits Times’ associate editor and senior Asia columnist Ravi Velloor, as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this episode, Ravi speaks with the respected sociologist and head of Indian Century Roundtable Salvatore Babones, an Associate Professor at the University of Sydney.
They discuss the consecration of the temple, its likely effect on voters in the coming election, unease felt by minority groups and talk by some elements in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party about a ‘Hindu Vatican’.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:11 Indian state endorsing religion; ‘secularism’ was added to the Constitution later
8:15 Why temple inauguration is unlikely to affect voters
14:00 Birth of a second Republic?
19:13 How minorities feel
21:47 Some Muslims do vote BJP, says Prof Babones
22:45 The Hindu ‘Vatican’?
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg) and Fa’izah Sani
Edited by: Fa’izah Sani
---
---
---
