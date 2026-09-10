India food regulator tells top court it is open to stricter labelling

NEW DELHI, Sept 10 - India's government on Thursday told the Supreme Court it was open to tougher red warnings on food packaging in a potential blow to the $100 billion food industry.

After years of delays, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) last month suggested a two-phased labelling programme, starting with red-coloured hexagonal warning labels on products that exceeded limits in at least two of three categories — added sugar, salt or saturated fat. Stricter rules would be introduced in a second phase, it said.

Health experts and activists criticised the proposal, saying the two-nutrient approach was an "industry-friendly loophole" that disregarded public health, as many products would escape scrutiny. The Supreme Court has for months been hearing pleas from activists calling for stricter labelling.

Supreme Court Justice J.B. Pardiwala questioned why the FSSAI was taking a two-phased approach, as he questioned a government lawyer during Thursday's hearing.

"It has to be sugar and salt. Only then will you ask them to put a label?" Pardiwala said, stressing the word "and".

The FSSAI's lawyer, Additional Solicitor General of India Brijender Chahar, responded that after hearing the court, it was now suggesting it could roll out the phases "in one go."

That would effectively mean foods high even in one of the three nutrients — added sugar, salt or fat — would have a red hexagon. REUTERS