India deepens defence, energy ties with UAE during PM Modi visit

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UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official visit reception in Abu Dhabi on May 15.

– India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed on a framework for a strategic defence partnership on May 15 , the Indian Foreign Ministry said, as they seek to deepen ties amid the Iran war.

During a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE, the two countries also signed pacts on strategic petroleum reserves and the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), it added.

“The two sides have agreed on deepening defence industrial collaboration and cooperation on innovation and advanced technology, training, exercises, maritime security, cyberdefence, secure communications and information exchange,” the ministry said in a statement.

Ahead of the visit, Indian sources told Reuters that Mr Modi was likely to discuss long-term energy supply deals and also seek support to expand New Delhi’s strategic oil reserves.

The UAE’s decision in April to leave the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries is expected to boost its output and help importers such as India.

The Iran war has roiled global energy markets with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting transportation and business across the region as Iranian strikes hit Gulf states, including the UAE, before a fragile ceasefire in April .

The oil pact announced on May 15 includes a potential increase of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) crude oil storage in India for up to 30 million barrels, Abu Dhabi’s state oil firm said in a separate statement, adding the deal also explores potential crude storage in the UAE’s Fujairah as part of India’s strategic reserve.

ADNOC said it would explore expanded LPG supply and trading opportunities with Indian Oil Corporation.

“India’s scale and growth trajectory make it one of the defining energy markets of our time. As demand accelerates alongside a rapidly expanding population, the strength of the UAE-India energy partnership becomes ever more critical,” ADNOC managing director and chief executive Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said.

Eyeing close Saudi-Pakistan ties

New Delhi and Abu Dhabi signed a US$3 billion (S$3.8 billion) deal for India to buy liquefied natural gas from the UAE, its third-largest trading partner, in January, as well as a letter of intent to work towards forming a strategic defence partnership.

That followed a mutual defence accord that Pakistan, India’s arch-rival neighbour, signed with Saudi Arabia in 2025 .

Pakistan has emerged as the key mediator between Washington and Tehran to end the war, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28. It has also moved to shore up Saudi Arabia’s defences after the kingdom came under hundreds of Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Riyadh said in April that it would provide US$3 billion in additional support to help Pakistan bridge a multi-billion-dollar financing gap linked to a debt repayment to the UAE.

The Indian ministry also announced UAE investments worth US$5 billion on May 15 , pointing to past deals, including Emirates NBD’s acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in RBL Bank in 2025 for US$3 billion and Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company’s US$1 billion Sammaan investment. REUTERS