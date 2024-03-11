India conducts first flight test of homegrown missile, PM Modi says

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a rally, as his bodyguard looks on at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, March 7, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Updated
Mar 11, 2024, 08:38 PM
Published
Mar 11, 2024, 08:27 PM

NEW DELHI - India has conducted its first flight test of an domestically developed missile with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle technology, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on messaging platform X on Monday. REUTERS

