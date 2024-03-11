India conducts first flight test of homegrown missile, PM Modi says

NEW DELHI - India has conducted its first flight test of an domestically developed missile with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle technology, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on messaging platform X on Monday. REUTERS
NEW DELHI - India has conducted its first flight test of an domestically developed missile with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle technology, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on messaging platform X on Monday. REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.