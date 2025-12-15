Straitstimes.com header logo

India charges Pakistan-based militant groups, six men over Kashmir tourist attack

SRINAGAR, India, Dec 15 - India's anti-terrorism agency on Monday charged militant Islamist groups based in Pakistan and six individuals over an April attack ‍on ​tourists in Indian Kashmir that killed 26 ‍men, and triggered intense fighting between the two countries.

The fighting, the worst between ​the ​nuclear-armed neighbours in decades, was sparked when militants opened fire on Hindu tourists in the Pahalgam region of Indian-administered Kashmir. New Delhi ‍said the attack was backed by Pakistan, allegations which Islamabad has ​denied.

Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot ⁠The Resistance Front (TRF) were charged for their alleged role in "planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam attack", according to a statement from India's anti-terrorism agency.

Three Pakistani men killed ​by Indian security forces during Operation Mahadev in July in Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, were charged ‌posthumously, the statement said. Another ​two men already in custody were charged, and a man accused of being a Pakistani terrorist handler.

A spokesperson for Pakistan's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The 1,597-page document was filed before a special court in the Jammu region of India, ‍and contained the first formal charges over the attack.

The NIA ​traced the conspiracy to Pakistan during a probe that lasted eight months, the ​statement said, adding that the LeT and TRF, ‌along with the six men, were charged with waging war against India. REUTERS

