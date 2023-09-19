India approves Bill to reserve third of Parliament Lower House seats for women

India's new parliament building in New Delhi. Women make for only 15 per cent of Parliament in India. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
55 min ago

NEW DELHI -  Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the Cabinet had approved a Bill to reserve one-third of seats in the Lower House of Parliament and state assemblies for women, reviving a proposal that has been hanging for decades.

The announcement by Mr Modi during a special session of Parliament comes eight months before general elections are due by May 2024.

“There have been many debates in the past regarding women’s reservation... and I appeal to lawmakers to support the Bill,” Mr Modi said in the Lower House of the Parliament.

The Bill needs to be approved by Parliament and state assemblies to become law.

Women account for almost half of India’s 950 million registered voters but make for only 15 per cent of Parliament and around 10 per cent of state legislatures, pushing the world’s largest democracy to the bottom of the global list on gender parity in legislatures. REUTERS

More On This Topic
In India, HSBC pays for bankers’ nannies, Morgan Stanley covers cab rides for pregnant staff
Only 25% of women in India work but numbers set to grow

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top