India allows rice exports to Singapore: Ministry

NEW DELHI - India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said the country had decided to allow rice exports to Singapore.

India and Singapore enjoy a very close strategic partnership, characterised by shared interests, close economic ties and strong people-to-people connection, the ministry said in a statement.

“In view of this special relationship, India has decided to allow export of rice to meet the food security requirements of Singapore. Formal orders in this regard will be issued shortly,” added a ministry spokesman.

In July, India surprised buyers by imposing a ban on exports of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports in 2022.

India, which is scrambling to rein in inflation ahead of state elections later in 2023, on Friday also expanded curbs on rice exports with a 20 per cent duty on parboiled rice effective until Oct 15.

India accounts for more than 40 per cent of world rice exports, and low inventories with other exporters mean any cut in shipments could further inflate food prices already driven up by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and erratic weather. REUTERS