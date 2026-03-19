Independent Hong Kong panel starts hearing into devastating inferno

People arrive at the venue where an independent committee conducts evidential hearings for the deadly fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po last November, in Hong Kong, China March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Joyce Zhou

HONG KONG, March 19 - Human factors rendered ineffective almost all the fire safety measures at the site of a Hong Kong blaze that killed 168 people in November, the lead lawyer for a panel led by a judge that is investigating the inferno said on Thursday.

The Independent Committee set up by Hong Kong leader John Lee to recommend preventive measures began hearings into the Asian financial hub's deadliest fire in decades at the high-rise Wang Fuk housing complex in the precinct of Tai Po.

"Only by confronting past mistakes can the city become safer," said the lawyer, Victor Dawes, as he detailed evidence regarding the blaze in the complex of eight blocks that were under extensive renovation.

"On the day of the fire, almost all the fire safety systems that were meant to protect lives failed completely due to human factors."

Among the 168 victims, ranging in age from six months to 98, were 150 residents, nine domestic workers, seven construction workers, a firefighter and a visitor, he said, while 37 families lost at least two members.

CCTV images and videos shot by the public of events around the blaze, including scenes of construction workers smoking at the site, were played for the committee, along with recordings of those trapped reporting the flames and calling for help.

"My family member has passed away, it's been hard to watch so many videos, it's like witnessing the whole process," said a former resident, Phyllis Lo, who lost her mother in the fire and received the videos before the hearing.

Lo told reporters she wanted to know the cause of the fire. Other residents said they wanted to know why the fire alarms never sounded.

In 2024, authorities told residents that fire risks were "relatively low" following their complaints about fire hazards posed by the renovations, the city's Labour Department said earlier.

Dawes detailed five major problems, among them the shutting down of fire alarms in seven blocks and the removal of staircase and corridor windows to give access to scaffolding for workers, allowing smoke and flames to enter residents' escape routes.

Fire hydrants and hose reels were shut off and non-flame-retardant netting was used, Dawes said.

He added that cigarette butts were suspected to be the cause of the blaze, according to a report by an inter-departmental task force. Residents' repeated complaints about workers smoking had not been taken seriously by authorities, he added.

Investigators found numerous butts on the scaffolding and platforms and in light wells.

Dawes said burn marks were discovered on the uniform of a firefighter who died at the scene, and that conditions on the upper floors were so severe that he probably took off his gear, broke a window to escape and fell to his death.

Dozens of residents and members of the public arrived early on Thursday to attend the proceedings at a public conference hall in Central.

Judge David Lok, who chaired the hearing, said it also aims to uncover the extent of the problem of bid-rigging by contractors and developers across city building projects.

Dawes said the panel received nearly one million files, including photographs, videos and documents.

Some in the Chinese-ruled city had launched an online petition calling for an independent investigation and accountability, while authorities warned of severe punishment for those who tried to politicise the disaster. REUTERS