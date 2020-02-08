InBrief: Thai minister sorry for remarks on foreigners

Thai minister sorry for remarks on foreigners

BANGKOK • Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul apologised after saying that foreigners should be "kicked out of Thailand" for refusing to wear face masks.

Mr Anutin made his initial remarks to reporters during his morning visit to Bangkok's central shopping district to distribute masks to people in the area.

Some tourists refused to accept the surgical masks, prompting his comments.

He later apologised on his Facebook page for "losing it".

There have been at least 25 confirmed cases in Thailand of patients infected with the virus.

BLOOMBERG

Wuhan woman brings Malaysia's tally to 15

PUTRAJAYA • A 59-year-old woman from Wuhan is the latest positive case of the coronavirus in Malaysia, bringing the country's tally to 15, said Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Out of the 15 cases, 11 are Chinese nationals, while four are Malaysians.

Dr Dzulkefly said the woman was holidaying in Johor Baru with her husband, son and daughter-in-law. They had arrived in Singapore on Jan 17 before travelling to Johor Baru on Jan 21.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Taiwan to suspend most flights to China

TAIPEI • Taiwan's government said yesterday it would suspend all flights to mainland China from Monday, with the exception of those to Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Chengdu. The ban will remain in force until April 29, the Central Epidemic Command Centre said.

Taiwan and China are embroiled in a new spat over the fate of Taiwanese stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the coronavirus epicentre, after Taiwan said one of its citizens sent back on the first flight was infected.

Taiwan and China have been unable to agree on further flights to repatriate the Taiwanese. Taiwan confirmed five new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number to 16.

REUTERS

Firms in China refit production lines

SHANGHAI • A number of Chinese manufacturers, including a subsidiary of Apple partner Foxconn, have refitted production lines to make masks and medical clothing.

The move highlights how private firms are pitching in to alleviate a nationwide shortage of medical gear, at times expanding beyond their core lines of business.

In a social media post on Thursday, Foxconn - formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry - said it has begun trial production of surgical masks at its Longhua Park plant in Shenzhen, and expects to produce two million masks daily by the end of the month.

REUTERS

Italy contradicts China on restarting flights

ROME/SHANGHAI • Italy yesterday contradicted China's assertions over a possible resumption of flights between the two countries, in a move that could further raise diplomatic tensions after Rome's decision to shut air traffic due to the coronavirus emergency.

China's Vice-Foreign Minister Qin Gang met Italy's Ambassador to China, Mr Luca Ferrari, on Thursday, when they discussed the issue, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

China said the ambassador had said Italy was willing to approve some applications from Chinese airlines to resume flights, but Italy denied this.

REUTERS