Canadian white nationalist who killed Muslim family gets life sentence -media

FILE PHOTO: Flag-wrapped coffins are seen outside the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, during a funeral of the Afzaal family that was killed in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack, in London, Ontario, Canada June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
FILE PHOTO: Mourners arrive to the funeral of the Afzaal family that was killed in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack, at the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, in London, Ontario, Canada June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Alex Filipe
Updated
Feb 23, 2024, 01:01 AM
Published
Feb 23, 2024, 12:31 AM

OTTAWA - A Canadian white nationalist who deliberately ran over and killed four members of a Muslim family in 2021 was given a life sentence on Thursday with no chance of parole for 25 years, domestic media reported.

Nathaniel Veltman, 23, had been found guilty of first-degree murder last November for an attack that shocked Canada. He showed little reaction to the decision, the London Free Press newspaper reported.

The judge in the case said Veltman's attack represented an act of terrorism, the first time that the term has been used to describe white nationalist violence.

Veltman, driving a pick-up truck, ran over five members of the Afzaal family, originally from Pakistan, in the Ontario town of London when they were out for an evening walk in June 2021.

The victims were Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah, and Afzaal's 74-year-old mother Talat.

The couple's nine-year-old son suffered serious injuries. Shortly after the assault, Veltman said: "I did it. I killed those people."

Veltman pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder. His defense, citing what it called Veltman's mental challenges, said the actions amounted to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

"I find the offender's actions constitute terrorist activity," the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation cited Justice Renee Pomerance as saying as she pronounced her sentence.

It was the worst attack against Canadian Muslims since a man gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

Prosecutors noted Veltman had written a manifesto entitled "A White Awakening" in which he outlined hatred of Islam and opposition to mass immigration and multiculturalism. REUTERS

