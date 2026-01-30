In China’s richest province, not every city is in the fast lane

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Shuttered storefronts at a wholesale market for building materials in Foshan's Shagang village.

- Shuttered storefronts bearing “for rent” signs pepper a once-busy building materials market in Foshan, one of many in the city now hard-hit by China’s property slump.

Shopkeepers who remain say business has rarely been worse, in a glimpse of the slowdown that has gripped the manufacturing heartland in Guangdong province.