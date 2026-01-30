Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

In China’s richest province, not every city is in the fast lane

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Shuttered storefronts at a wholesale market for building materials in Foshan's Shagang village.

Shuttered storefronts at a wholesale market for building materials in Foshan's Shagang village.

ST PHOTO: JOYCE ZK LIM

avatar-alt

Joyce ZK Lim

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Foshan's economy is suffering due to China's property slump, with sales drastically falling, impacting manufacturing tied to real estate.
  • Shenzhen's high-tech sector, including robotics and AI, cushions the real estate blow, achieving 5.5% growth versus Foshan's 1.6%.
  • Guangdong province faces challenges transitioning to "new quality productive forces," with emerging industries not yet compensating for traditional sector decline.

AI generated

FOSHAN/SHENZHEN, Guangdong - Shuttered storefronts bearing “for rent” signs pepper a once-busy building materials market in Foshan, one of many in the city now hard-hit by China’s property slump.

Shopkeepers who remain say business has rarely been worse, in a glimpse of the slowdown that has gripped the manufacturing heartland in Guangdong province.

See more on

China

China economy

Field Notes

China reforms

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.