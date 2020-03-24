In Brief: Spain's death toll surges past 2,000

Spain's death toll surges past 2,000

MADRID • The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 2,182 after 462 people died within 24 hours. This was a 27 per cent increase from a day earlier, with the number of confirmed cases rising to over 33,000. Despite a national lockdown that started on March 14, the figures have spiralled. The lockdown has been extended to April 11.

UK deploys soldiers to deliver masks

LONDON • Britain sent in the army to deliver protective equipment to hospitals and told people to stay home and heed warnings over social distancing or the government would bring in more extreme measures.

With some doctors saying they felt like "cannon fodder", the military would help ship personal protective equipment, including masks, to healthcare workers. So far, more than 5,600 people have been infected and almost 300 have died.

Philippine President seeks sweeping powers

MANILA • The Philippine Congress held a special session over the Internet yesterday to debate a push by President Rodrigo Duterte to adopt sweeping emergency powers in a bid to avert chaos from the coronavirus.

Mr Duterte wants the power to - where necessary - control supplies and public utilities, order businesses to help government, and pull funds from state enterprises and departmental budgets. The country has had more than 460 infections and 33 deaths so far.

Merkel at work while on home quarantine

BERLIN • German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said yesterday that Chancellor Angela Merkel, who went into quarantine on Sunday after coming into contact with an infected doctor, was healthy but working from home. Her chief of staff added that Dr Merkel had only brief contact with the doctor.

