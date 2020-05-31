In Brief : S. Korea caps student numbers in Seoul area

S. Korea caps student numbers in Seoul area

SEOUL • South Korea has imposed limits on the number of students going to schools in and around Seoul.

Only one in three students at kindergartens and elementary and middle schools in the Seoul metropolitan area will be allowed to physically attend school each day, with the others on remote learning. An official said on Friday that 502 schools near locations linked to cases in the capital area will remain closed to all students. Schools have been reopening in phases.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

China-made vaccine 'may be ready by end-2020'

HONG KONG • A Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine could be ready for the market as early as the end of this year or early next year, China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said in a social media post.

In trials, over 2,000 people have received vaccines developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and the Beijing Institute of Biological Products. The latter's production line will have an annual manufacturing capacity of 100 million to 120 million doses, the article said.

REUTERS

Death toll surges in Americas and Russia

PARIS • The death toll from the coronavirus spiked again in the Americas and Russia.

Brazil reached 27,878 deaths on Friday, surpassing Spain's toll and making it the country with the fifth-highest number of deaths. Chile logged a record daily death toll on Thursday, bringing the tally to 944. Russia saw a record rise of 232 deaths on Friday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE