In Brief: India to screen flights from Singapore

India to screen flights from Singapore

NEW DELHI • India said its airports will be screening passengers on flights coming in from Singapore and Thailand for the coronavirus, and has further restricted travel from China.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation decided to extend thermal screening to passengers coming in from Singapore and Thailand after conducting screening for passengers coming in from China and Hong Kong last week.

There are more than 500 weekly flights between India and Singapore, according to available Indian government information, with direct flights to around 15 cities.

Kerala, where three Indian students who returned from Wuhan tested positive for coronavirus, on Tuesday declared the virus a "state calamity'' to better mobilise resources for preventive measures.

Two new cases in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR • The Malaysian health authorities yesterday confirmed new cases of the virus in two Malaysians who were flown back from Wuhan on Tuesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 12.

The two latest victims are a 45-year-old man and his nine-year-old son, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad told a news conference in Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, a young Chinese national has recovered from the virus in Malaysia, and has been allowed to go home, Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said late on Tuesday.

Dr Dzulkefly said the girl recovered without being prescribed any special drugs.

Malaysia is withdrawing all non-essential officials and their families from China, according to the Bernama news agency.

US carriers suspend flights to Hong Kong

HONG KONG • United Airlines and American Airlines yesterday announced plans to temporarily suspend flights to Hong Kong, following the virus outbreak.

United Airlines said it would stop flights to Hong Kong from Saturday until Feb 20, citing a sharp drop in passengers.

American Airlines said it had already suspended flights until Feb 20.

Both carriers had previously said they were halting flights to mainland China.

On Tuesday, health officials in Hong Kong warned there was now growing evidence of local transmissions - cases where people have become infected without travelling to China.

Newborn in China tests positive for virus

BEIJING • A baby in China's epidemic-hit Wuhan city has been diagnosed with the coronavirus just 30 hours after being born, Chinese state media reported yesterday.

Chinese broadcaster CCTV quoted experts as saying it may be a case of "vertical transmission", referring to infections passed from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or immediately after. The mother had tested positive for the virus before she gave birth.

The official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday that a baby born last week to an infected mother had tested negative.

