Improving Beijing-Canberra ties in reverse as writer’s death sentence prompts fury

SYDNEY – Until this week, it seemed that the election of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in May 2022 had not only ended the frosty ties between Canberra and Beijing but also set the two countries on a giddy path towards reconciliation.

High-level meetings had resumed, China dropped most of its economic sanctions on Australian exports and Mr Albanese visited Beijing in November 2023 – the first trip by an Australian leader in seven years.

But these steps towards improving relations came to a shuddering halt on Feb 5, as a Beijing court delivered a death sentence to Chinese-born Australian citizen Yang Hengjun, a pro-democracy activist and writer.

The court suspended the verdict for two years as long as Dr Yang, a former state security agent of China who was found guilty of “espionage”, does not commit any offences.

The sentence came as a shock to Australia, which had been buoyed by the release in October 2023 of Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who was freed after three years in prison, apparently for breaking an embargo by a few minutes.

The previous release in September 2021 of two Canadians accused of espionage, Mr Michael Spavor and Mr Michael Kovrig, had also raised hopes that China might release Dr Yang. The Canadian pair were freed after a bid to extradite Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou from Canada was dropped.

But the decision to impose the death penalty on Dr Yang – a father-of-two allegedly convicted over an offence that occurred 28 years ago – came as a severe blow to efforts by Canberra to repair – or “stabilise,” as Mr Albanese warily describes it – the relationship with China.

Mr Albanese and his foreign minister, Ms Penny Wong, have strenuously insisted that their approach to China is to “cooperate where we can and disagree where we must”, but they clearly hoped that there would be more cooperation than disagreement. Dr Yang’s sentence came as a crushing end to these hopes.

Responding to the sentence on Feb 6, Mr Albanese did not attempt to conceal his fury.

“We have conveyed, firstly, to China our dismay, our despair, our frustration, but to put it really simply, our outrage at this verdict,” he told reporters.

“This is a very harsh sentence on Dr Yang, who is a man who’s not in good health. And we will continue to make the strongest representations.”

The fallout in the relationship has already become apparent.

On Feb 5, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade summoned China’s Ambassador to Australia, Mr Xiao Qian, for an explanation of the verdict. The meeting, with the department’s secretary, Ms Jan Adams, lasted about 20 minutes.

The next day, Mr Albanese would not say whether he will now withdraw an invitation to Chinese Premier Li Qiang to visit Australia following the sentence.

“We’ll respond directly and clearly and unequivocally to China,” he said. “What we won’t do is conduct diplomatic negotiations through the media. That’s not what we do.”