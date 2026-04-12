Iconic Indian singer Asha Bhosle dies in Mumbai

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FILE PHOTO: Singer Asha Bhosle arrives on the green carpet before the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Toronto June 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese/File Photo

April 12 - Iconic Indian singer Asha Bhosle, known for a versatile repertoire and high-energy music in countless Bollywood movies, has died at the age of 92 in Mumbai.

"Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a message on X.

"Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance."

Bhosle had been moved to a private hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening because of a chest infection and exhaustion, her grand-daughter Zanai Bhosle had said earlier.

Bhosle, whose career spanned nearly seven decades, was the younger sister of another iconic singer, Lata Mangeshkar.Over the course of her career, Bhosle was nominated for two Grammy awards and was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award - India's top arts award and also India's second-highest civilian honour. REUTERS