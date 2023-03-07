Commentary

I’m ready to dance with the wolves: China’s new Foreign Minister

Tan Dawn Wei
China Bureau Chief
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang waves at the end of a news conference in Beijing on March 7, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
31 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - Many thought he displayed the presence and self-assurance worthy of a statesman coming from a great power. More than a few were bowled over by his talent for remembering his lines as he dished out lengthy answers to reporters on a wide range of foreign policy issues.

But new Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s maiden annual meet-the-press session will most likely be remembered for his love of analogy and Chinese philosophy, with which he embellished hard-hitting replies to make them stick.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top