'I love you,' Navalny's wife says beside a picture of her and Alexei together

The post on Instagram showed a picture of Alexei Navalny and his wife, Yulia, with their heads touching as they watched a performance. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/YULIA NAVALNAYA
Updated
Feb 18, 2024, 10:31 PM
Published
Feb 18, 2024, 09:59 PM

MOSCOW - "I love you," Alexei Navalny's wife, Yulia, posted on social media on Feb 18 beside a picture of them together.

The post on Instagram showed a picture of the two together, their heads touching as they watched a performance of some kind.

Navalny, a 47-year-old former lawyer, fell unconscious and died on Feb 16 after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony in Kharp, about 1,900km north-east of Moscow, where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the prison service said.

Western leaders led by US President Joe Biden paid tribute to Navalny's courage and, without citing evidence, accused President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for the death.

Britain said there would be consequences for Russia.

The Kremlin said the West's reaction was unacceptable and "absolutely rabid".

Putin has yet to comment on Navalny's death. REUTERS

Embed Instagram
Yulia Navalnaya, wife of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, attends the Munich Security Conference (MSC), on the day it was announced that Alexei Navalny is dead, by the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence, in Munich, Germany February 16, 2024. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool REUTERS
More On This Topic
Alexei Navalny’s wife at global security summit calls for Putin to be punished
More than 400 detained in Russia at events in memory of Navalny, rights group says

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top