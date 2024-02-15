Israeli military says special forces operating inside Gaza hospital

JERUSALEM – Israeli special forces are operating inside Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, the military said on Feb 15, saying it had credible information that the bodies of hostages taken on Oct 7 may be in the facility.
“We conduct precise rescue operations – as we have in the past – where our intelligence indicates that the bodies of hostages may be held,” the military said in a statement.
Nasser Hospital is one of the Gaza Strip’s last functioning hospital.
Hundreds of displaced Palestinians had fled the facility after the Israeli military ordered them to leave. The Israeli military had also threatened further action to stop what it said was Hamas activity there.
Thousands of Palestinians had sheltered at the Nasser Medical Complex for weeks.
Previous Israeli warnings to evacuate hospitals, including Shifa, the largest in Gaza, have often preceded military raids.
English teacher Hanin Abu Tiba, 27, who was sheltering at the hospital, had earlier described dire conditions inside, with food running out and aid convoys all but unable to deliver supplies. In text messages overnight, she said she had seen an Israeli military vehicle outside the hospital gate.
“I’m terrified to leave the hospital and get shot,” she added. But inside the complex, she said “the electricity is cutting out, and the water, and the canned food is almost gone. We don’t know what to do”.
Dr Abu Lehya, in a WhatsApp message on Feb 14, called conditions at the hospital “beyond imagination”.
The tensions at the hospital played out as Israel carried out extensive air strikes in southern Lebanon on Feb 14 in response to a deadly rocket attack on northern Israel.
The rocket attack struck a military base near the city of Safed, killing a soldier and wounding eight people, Israeli authorities said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but suspicion quickly fell on Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia allied with Hamas.
Israeli forces have been expanding their offensive in Khan Younis for weeks, saying they are targeting Hamas militants in the city. Israeli leaders have also vowed to invade Rafah, farther south, calling it Hamas’ last stronghold.
More than one million people have sought shelter in Rafah, raising international alarm at what could happen should Israel begin a full-scale military operation there.
The Israeli military on Feb 14 accused Hamas of conducting military activity on the grounds of Nasser hospital and said the area “was used to hold hostages”.
“We demand the immediate cessation of all military activity in the area of the hospital and the immediate departure of military operatives from it,” the Israeli military said in a statement.
The military also instructed civilians to evacuate, though it added that it had not called on patients and medical staff to leave. It called for civilians sheltering at the hospital to go to “safer spaces” in southern and central Gaza and said Israel had “opened a secure route to evacuate the civilian population”.
A video shared on social media on Feb 14 and verified by The New York Times showed crowds of people, many carrying their belongings and bedding, leaving the hospital as explosions sounded in the background.
But many Palestinians and aid groups said no place in Gaza is safe, and doctors at the hospital and the Gaza Health Ministry noted that some people who tried to flee the hospital compound on Feb 13 were shot at by Israeli soldiers, who killed some and wounded others.
The Israeli military did not respond to questions about those reports.
As Israeli troops approached the hospital, negotiators met in Cairo for a second day of discussions aimed at reaching an agreement that could pause the fighting and free the remaining hostages taken to Gaza during the Hamas-led Oct 7 attack on Israel. But Israel and Hamas do not appear to be close to a deal.
An Egyptian official, briefed on the talks after a first day of high-level negotiations on Feb 13 ended without an agreement, described the tenor of the negotiations as positive.
On the following day, however, the Israeli news media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pulled the Israeli delegation from the talks – something that his office, in a statement, did not directly address. But the statement said: “Prime Minister Netanyahu is committed that Israel will not submit to Hamas’ delusional demands.”
The news reports infuriated a group representing relatives of the Israeli hostages. Called the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, the group has been pressing him to do more to secure the release of the captives.
To pull out of the talks, the group said, would be to “consciously sacrifice the lives of the abductees”. It added that it plans to protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence in Jerusalem.
Mr Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority which partly administers the Israeli-occupied West Bank, urged Hamas and Israel to reach an agreement on Feb 14, saying it could prevent a devastating Israeli incursion into Rafah.
“We call on everyone, especially the Hamas movement, to quickly complete the deal so that we can protect our people and remove all obstacles,” he said in a statement reported by Wafa, the authority’s official news agency. Mr Abbas leads Fatah, a political party that is a rival of Hamas.
With food, water and medicine in desperately short supply in Gaza, the Biden administration on Feb 14 called on Israel to stop blocking flour shipments to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).
Israel’s far-right finance minister, Mr Bezalel Smotrich, said on Feb 13 that he issued a directive not to transfer flour to UNRWA, the main UN aid agency for Palestinians in Gaza. He cited allegations that some of its employees were tied to Hamas, including 12 accused of having roles in the Oct 7 attack and its aftermath.
About 1,050 containers, most filled with flour, were held up at the Israeli port of Ashdod, Mr Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, told reporters on Feb 9. That would be enough to feed 1.1 million Palestinians for a month, he added.
At a news conference on Feb 14, Mr Jake Sullivan, United States President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, said: “That flour has not moved the way that we had expected it would move. We expect that Israel will follow through on its commitment to get that flour into Gaza.”
The Nasser hospital was treating about 400 patients on Feb 14, including about 80 in intensive care, with 35 on dialysis, said Mr Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organisation (WHO) representative for the West Bank and Gaza.
The WHO last had access to the hospital, the largest in southern Gaza, on Jan 29, he added. He said the WHO sought Israel’s permission to carry out two missions in the last five days to resupply the hospital with medicine and assess its condition, but Israel denied the requests.
“Without this support and without being able to access this hospital, it might well become non-functional,” he said via video from Rafah.
The Israeli military has previously rejected accusations that it has blocked medical supply missions. On Feb 12, after the WHO said it had been denied access to the hospital, the Israeli agency that coordinates policy for the Palestinian territories said the WHO “never submitted a coordination request”.
On Feb 14, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said: “Nasser is the backbone of the health system in southern Gaza. It must be protected. Humanitarian access must be allowed.” REUTERS, NYTIMES