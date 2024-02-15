Israeli military says special forces operating inside Gaza hospital

JERUSALEM – Israeli special forces are operating inside Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, the military said on Feb 15, saying it had credible information that the bodies of hostages taken on Oct 7 may be in the facility.

“We conduct precise rescue operations – as we have in the past – where our intelligence indicates that the bodies of hostages may be held,” the military said in a statement.

Nasser Hospital is one of the Gaza Strip’s last functioning hospital.

Hundreds of displaced Palestinians had fled the facility after the Israeli military ordered them to leave. The Israeli military had also threatened further action to stop what it said was Hamas activity there.

Thousands of Palestinians had sheltered at the Nasser Medical Complex for weeks.

Previous Israeli warnings to evacuate hospitals, including Shifa, the largest in Gaza, have often preceded military raids.

English teacher Hanin Abu Tiba, 27, who was sheltering at the hospital, had earlier described dire conditions inside, with food running out and aid convoys all but unable to deliver supplies. In text messages overnight, she said she had seen an Israeli military vehicle outside the hospital gate.

“I’m terrified to leave the hospital and get shot,” she added. But inside the complex, she said “the electricity is cutting out, and the water, and the canned food is almost gone. We don’t know what to do”.

Dr Abu Lehya, in a WhatsApp message on Feb 14, called conditions at the hospital “beyond imagination”.

The tensions at the hospital played out as Israel carried out extensive air strikes in southern Lebanon on Feb 14 in response to a deadly rocket attack on northern Israel.

The rocket attack struck a military base near the city of Safed, killing a soldier and wounding eight people, Israeli authorities said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but suspicion quickly fell on Hezbollah, the Lebanese militia allied with Hamas.

Israeli forces have been expanding their offensive in Khan Younis for weeks, saying they are targeting Hamas militants in the city. Israeli leaders have also vowed to invade Rafah, farther south, calling it Hamas’ last stronghold.

More than one million people have sought shelter in Rafah, raising international alarm at what could happen should Israel begin a full-scale military operation there.

The Israeli military on Feb 14 accused Hamas of conducting military activity on the grounds of Nasser hospital and said the area “was used to hold hostages”.

“We demand the immediate cessation of all military activity in the area of the hospital and the immediate departure of military operatives from it,” the Israeli military said in a statement.