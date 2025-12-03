For subscribers
Humanoid robots have a data problem. China’s ‘training centres’ hope to fix it
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
Follow topic:
- China is investing heavily in humanoid robot "training centres" to collect data needed to improve robots' real-world performance.
- Companies like Zerith use teleoperation to teach robots tasks, logging data like force and angle, addressing a data gap.
- These centres provide job opportunities amidst high youth unemployment.
AI generated
SHENZHEN – Home economics meets Star Wars at this “training centre” in the city of Hefei, where humanoid robots are being schooled in the art of household chores.
Some water potted plants; others fold long-sleeved shirts and put stuffed toys in a basket. The humans controlling the droids have them repeat each task over and over, as a computer system logs their every move.