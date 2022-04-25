Human rights left behind in Asia?

Human rights and the future of Asean

Simone Galimberti

The Jakarta Post, Indonesia

This year will mark the 10th anniversary of the Asean Human Rights Declaration and there is no better place than Phnom Penh to celebrate the achievement. (But) the reality is that there is little to celebrate in terms of human rights in the region.

It was in Phnom Penh that an agreement was reached on this document 10 years ago and it is going to be interesting to have the leaders of Asean review their "accomplishments" in the area.

In truth, this can also be an opportunity to encourage the chairman of Asean, Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia, to reflect on the sad state of human rights with us all. From this perspective, we should celebrate that the Asean Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights is contemplating a formal event to discuss the declaration; perhaps a willingness will even be found to hold, by the end of the year, an Asean-European Union Dialogue on Human Rights.

Let us also not forget that the Cambodian chairmanship declared 2022 as the Year of Asean Youth and one of the key goals is to work out better and stronger ways to "institutionalise" youth engagement in the Asean decision-making process. This is an admirable aim, but I do wonder if there is a real willingness to do so rather than just stating the usual tokenistic propositions.

It is a pleasant plan with some interesting events but we are still very far from truly coming up with real discussions regarding effective and pragmatic ways to bring the youth of the region to the heart of Asean.

At the same time, even if almost no one noticed it, the member states of Asean have formally started discussing the post-2025 future of the bloc. A High-Level Task Force on the Asean Community's Post-2025 Vision was formed and convened on March 31 and April 1 at the Asean Secretariat to look at the rules of its proceedings and start tackling "core elements" of the post-2025 vision.

And here let us return to the issue of human rights. We should not discount the fact that youth of the region do care about them, and that is why a real Year of the Youth should enable them to talk about hot issues, including human rights and democracy.

Bread-and-butter issues will surely be coming up in their deliberations but hopefully the less convenient ones will also be tackled. After all, let us not forget, the post-2025 Asean future belongs to them.

A medical approach to the drug war

Editorial

Philippine Daily Inquirer, The Philippines

Finally, almost six years and thousands of extrajudicial killings later, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has conceded that instead of being just a peace and order issue, drug addiction is a "chronic and treatable medical condition".

The policy shift is a welcome move, and worlds away from the 2016 campaign promise of President Rodrigo Duterte, who vowed to rid the country of drugs in "three to six months" using whatever means necessary. Drug users, Mr Duterte has said countless times, are beyond redemption and he'd be "happy to slaughter them".

The motive behind the Philippine National Police's policy change may be subject to speculation, but not the results of this administration's brutal anti-drug campaign. According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the death toll since the government's drug war started in 2016 stood at 6,221 as at Nov 30 last year. Rights groups, however, contend that the real figure is at least thrice that, since many of the killings were classified as "deaths under investigation", amid allegations that the police narrative of "shootouts" were actually rubouts.

The justice department must continue its so far very limited review of cases (only 52 out of thousands) where drug suspects were killed by police for reportedly resisting arrest or shooting it out with operatives.

If the next administration intends to continue the government's anti-illegal drug campaign, it must learn from the mistakes of the last six years, and commit to the more humane and productive goals of rehabilitation, reintegration and redemption.