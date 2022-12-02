How Zahid out-manoeuvered Muhyiddin: Star columnist

KUALA LUMPUR - With 114 SDs (statutory declarations) signed in support of Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister, Team Muhyiddin was overconfident that he would be sworn in as PM on Monday (Nov 28).

They didn’t expect one, two, three knockout punches from Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

On Nov 21, the King set 2pm as the deadline for coalition and party leaders to submit to form a government and present a candidate to be the PM.

Team Muhyiddin thought it had the numbers. This way: Perikatan 73 + Barisan 10 + Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) 22 + Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) six + Parti KDM (KDM) three (two KDM MPs and an Independent) = 114 MPs.

With 114 out of 220 MPs, they expected Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin to be sworn in as PM at around 5pm that day.

The first punch came when Umno president Ahmad Zahid asked the Palace for an extension to the deadline, and the King gave 24 hours.

The 24-hour extension undermined Muhyiddin’s credibility that he had the support of Barisan. It also rattled Team Muhyiddin.

The extension also allowed Team Zahid to tell the narrative that Barisan was split in its support for Muhyiddin or Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister.

Umno, with 26 MPs, was split between Team Zahid, which was pro-Anwar as PM, and Team anti-Zahid, which was pro-Muhyiddin as PM.

The narrative that Barisan was split allowed GPS, facing pressure at home, to make a U-turn on its decision to support a government with PAS as the leading party.

GPS issued a statement saying it would agree to the formation of a unity government if this was the decision of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The second punch came when Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan stated that Perikatan and Pakatan should consider setting up a government instead and Barisan was prepared to be the Opposition.

Mohammad knew Barisan was the kingmaker as both Perikatan and Pakatan would not agree to form a unity government.