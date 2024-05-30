How North Korea is building a nuclear attack arsenal

WASHINGTON - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has shown new signs he is girding for battle by saying the time is over for peaceful reunification with South Korea and that he has the right to annihilate his neighbour.

To back up his threats, Kim has been ramping up strike capabilities with a blistering pace of tests for his newest ballistic missiles – making them bigger, deadlier and better able to strike the US and its allies in Asia.

Washington has accused him of sending munitions to Russia in return for aid that bolsters his state’s military and economy.

Kim has also brought his young daughter to displays of military might, signalling there is another generation of leaders for the family dynasty, forged in the Cold War, that will depend on nuclear weapons for its survival.

1. What is Kim working on?

An array of ballistic missiles designed to carry nuclear warheads to hit US allies South Korea and Japan, longer-range rockets that could strike American bases in Guam, as well as intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) designed to deliver an atomic strike on New York or Washington.

Kim has also modernised his existing missile arsenal, steering away from the Soviet-era Scud variants that had been a staple toward rockets that rely heavily on domestic technology and can be manufactured despite sanctions. He is also seeking to miniaturise warheads for strikes in the region and increase the power of warheads for an ICBM.

Kim has rolled out new solid-fuel ballistic missiles that are easier to move, hide and fire than many liquid-fuel versions. He has launched more than 150 since May 2019.

The most powerful of these include an ICBM test-fired successfully three times in 2023 that could be stored in hardened silos underground or rolled out on a transporter to be quickly shot off. The bulk of the new rockets have been nuclear-capable KN-23 missiles that can strike all of South Korea – and US forces stationed there – within a matter of minutes.

Kim has also been sending missiles to Russia to help President Vladimir Putin in his assault on Ukraine, the US and Kyiv have said. This is the first time the missiles have been battle-tested, which could provide Kim with data on adjustments needed to make them more capable of avoiding interception.