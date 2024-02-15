Houthis vow to continue attacks in Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians

The group said they would continue their action despite retaliatory strikes by the US and Britain. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Feb 15, 2024, 11:17 PM
Published
Feb 15, 2024, 11:02 PM

DUBAI - Yemen's Houthis will press on with attacks on Red Sea shipping in solidarity with the Palestinians as long as Israel continues to commit "crimes" against them, their leader said on Feb 15.

“Our operations have a big impact on the enemy which constitute a great success and a real triumph,” Mr Abdulmalik al-Houthi said in a televised speech.

He said the group would continue to support the Palestinians despite US and British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for the group’s attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

The Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping and forced firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.

They have also stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread and destabilise the wider Middle East. REUTERS

