Asian Insider podcast
Hong Kong’s tolerance for shortcuts has turned deadly
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times catches up with its foreign correspondents about life and trends in the countries they’re based in.
On Nov 26, 2025, a fire swept through Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district, killing 168 people.
What also perished in that inferno was a certain trust in the system to keep everyone safe.
The Straits Times’ Hong Kong Correspondent Magdalene Fung, a long-time resident of the city, talks to host and foreign editor Li Xueying about her experience covering the disaster.
She also wrestles with the question of how Hong Kong’s tolerance for cutting corners cuts both ways. There is ingenuity. But the acceptance of quick, convenient fixes has also resulted in a society that collectively allowed the fire to happen.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:04 On the ground, covering the fire
03:52 A system that failed
09:54 But a society that also helped
11:03 Low standards and quick, convenient fixes
16:12 The fire doors are still not closed
Read Magdalene Fung’s article here:
Read Li Xueying’s articles:
Follow Li Xueying on LinkedIn:
Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter:
Host: Li Xueying ( xueying@sph.com.sg
xueying@sph.com.sg)
Edited by: Fa’izah Sani
Executive producer: Ernest Luis
Follow Asian Insider on Fridays here:
Apple Podcasts:
Feedback to:
SPH Awedio app:
---
Follow more ST podcast channels:
All-in-one ST Podcasts channel:
Get more updates:
The Usual Place Podcast YouTube:
---
Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:
The App Store: