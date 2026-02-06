Straitstimes.com header logo

Asian Insider podcast

Hong Kong’s tolerance for shortcuts has turned deadly

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

In this episode, we talk about how the Tai Po fire fuelled frustrations with the system and how Hong Kong's tolerance for shortcuts turned deadly.

In this episode, we talk about how Hong Kong's system failed during a deadly fire.

ST GRAPHIC: FA'IZAH SANI

avatar-alt

Li Xueying

Google Preferred Source badge

Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times catches up with its foreign correspondents about life and trends in the countries they’re based in.

On Nov 26, 2025, a fire swept through Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district, killing 168 people. 

What also perished in that inferno was a certain trust in the system to keep everyone safe. 

The Straits Times’ Hong Kong Correspondent Magdalene Fung, a long-time resident of the city, talks to host and foreign editor Li Xueying about her experience covering the disaster.

She also wrestles with the question of how Hong Kong’s tolerance for cutting corners cuts both ways. There is ingenuity. But the acceptance of quick, convenient fixes has also resulted in a society that collectively allowed the fire to happen.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:04 On the ground, covering the fire

03:52 A system that failed

09:54 But a society that also helped

11:03 Low standards and quick, convenient fixes

16:12 The fire doors are still not closed

Read Magdalene Fung’s article here: 

https://str.sg/JyX2y

 

Read Li Xueying’s articles:

https://str.sg/iqmR

 

Follow Li Xueying on LinkedIn:

https://str.sg/ip4x

  

Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter:

https://str.sg/sfpz

 

Host: Li Xueying (

xueying@sph.com.sg

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Asian Insider on Fridays here:

Channel:

https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts:

https://str.sg/JWa8

Spotify:

https://str.sg/JWaX

Feedback to:

podcast@sph.com.sg

 

SPH Awedio app:

https://www.awedio.sg

 

---

Follow more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel:

https://str.sg/wvz7

Get more updates:

http://str.sg/stpodcasts

 

The Usual Place Podcast YouTube:

https://str.sg/4Vwsa

 

---

Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store:

https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play:

https://str.sg/icyX

 

See more on

ST Podcasts

Asian Insider Podcast

ST Current Affairs Podcast

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.