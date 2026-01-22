Straitstimes.com header logo

Hong Kong's squeeze on Tiananmen crackdown commemorations

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-yan arrives at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre by prison van after being sentenced for unauthorised assembly, in Hong Kong, China April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-yan arrives at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre by prison van after being sentenced for unauthorised assembly, in Hong Kong, China April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Follow topic:

HONG KONG, Jan 22 - Hong Kong's High Court will begin on Thursday a landmark subversion trial of the leaders of a group that once organised annual commemorations of Beijing's Tiananmen Square crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in 1989.

The vigil has been blocked since 2020, first because of COVID-19 curbs and then a national security law imposed that year following pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Chow Hang-tung, 40, the former vice-chair of the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, and two other former Alliance leaders, Lee Cheuk-yan and Albert Ho, face up to 10 years in jail for "inciting subversion of state power" under the security law.

Following is a timeline of key events:

* May 21, 1989 - The Alliance is set up by activists including Szeto Wah following a May 20 protest, when tens of thousands marched to oppose martial law in Beijing.

* June 4-5 - People's Liberation Army troops fire on protesters and citizens in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

* A lone protester stands in front of a convoy of tanks on the Avenue of Eternal Peace close to the square, an iconic image beamed across the world.

* June 4, 1989 - The Alliance helps organise a mass "sit-in" protest at Hong Kong's Happy Valley racecourse that draws about 200,000 people who condemned the bloody crackdown.

* June 4, 1990 - The Alliance organises its first annual candlelight vigil in the Asian financial hub's Victoria Park, an event that drew thousands yearly for nearly three decades.

* July 1997 - Hong Kong, a British colony for more than 150 years, returns to Chinese sovereignty.

* 2019 - Millions turn out at mass pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, angered by Beijing's tightening grip on the city's freedoms.

* June 4, 2020 - Thousands defy a police ban on COVID-19 curbs to gather with candles in Victoria Park for the anniversary, resulting in more than two dozen charged.

* June 30 - China's parliament imposes a national security law on Hong Kong, drawing condemnation from the United States amid concerns it will be used to crack down on dissent.

* June 3, 2021 - Chow arrested on suspicion of promoting an unauthorised assembly to mark June 4.

* June 4, 2021 - Police block off Victoria Park to prevent gatherings.

* Sept 8-9, 2021 - Chow, Lee, Ho and four other Alliance members are arrested under the national security law.

* Sept 9, 2021 - Police raided and shut down a June 4 museum during an investigation into the Alliance.

* Sept 10, 2021 - The trio are charged with inciting subversion and remanded in custody. Chow is denied bail.

* Sept 25, 2021 - The Alliance members vote to disband.

* Dec 13, 2021 - Eight activists including Chow are jailed for up to 14 months for organising, taking part in and inciting participation in a banned June 4 vigil.

* March 11, 2023 - Chow and two former Alliance members are jailed for four and a half months for not complying with a national security police request for information.

* June 4, 2023 - Hong Kong police detain 23 people for "breaching public peace" on the Tiananmen anniversary.

* October 28, 2024 - The High Court bars Chow from calling overseas witnesses to testify virtually in the trial.

* March 6, 2025 - Hong Kong's top court unanimously overturns the convictions of Chow and two other Alliance members in the information request case, calling it a miscarriage of justice.

* Nov 3, 2025 - The High Court rejects Chow's application to terminate the trial, on grounds of prosecution accusations she called vague and insubstantial.

* Jan 22, 2026 - The trial opens after several delays, and is expected to run to 75 days. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.