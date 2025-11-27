Straitstimes.com header logo

Hong Kong united: Massive Tai Po blaze sparks wave of support from the community

Volunteers give out food and drinks after a major fire swept through several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on November 27, 2025.

Volunteers give out food and drinks after a major fire swept through several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Nov 27.

PHOTO: AFP

Magdalene Fung

  • Hong Kongers rallied to aid victims of the deadliest fire in decades, donating supplies and coordinating efforts via online platforms.
  • At least 55 people died and 279 are missing. The cause is unknown, but scaffolding and netted mesh may have contributed to the spread.
  • Volunteers and businesses provided food, shelter, and support, showcasing community spirit reminiscent of the 2019 protests.

Follow our live coverage here.

HONG KONG — The deadliest fire in Hong Kong in 77 years has galvanised the city’s society as Hong Kongers from all walks of life came out in full force on Nov 27 to provide help to those affected.

