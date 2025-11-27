For subscribers
Hong Kong united: Massive Tai Po blaze sparks wave of support from the community
- Hong Kongers rallied to aid victims of the deadliest fire in decades, donating supplies and coordinating efforts via online platforms.
- At least 55 people died and 279 are missing. The cause is unknown, but scaffolding and netted mesh may have contributed to the spread.
- Volunteers and businesses provided food, shelter, and support, showcasing community spirit reminiscent of the 2019 protests.
HONG KONG — The deadliest fire in Hong Kong in 77 years has galvanised the city’s society as Hong Kongers from all walks of life came out in full force on Nov 27 to provide help to those affected.